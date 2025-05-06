MET GALA 2025: Shah Rukh Khan recreates his signature pose at Hollywood's biggest fashion night, fans excited

New York [US], May 6 : Social media has been abuzz with pictures and videos of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan ever since he made his Met Gala debut on Monday (early Tuesday).

From stealing attention with his all-black Sabyasachi look to leaving his charm on the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with his flying kisses, and of course, his arm-stretch pose, SRK, aka King Khan, left no stone unturned to make fans go gaga over his first-time appearance at Met Gala.

With his enchanting presence, Hollywood's biggest fashion night undoubtedly got a flavour of Bollywood as well. A video of him recreating his signature pose went viral on the internet, leaving 'SRKIANS' excited. After all, it's one of the magical highlights of his Met Gala debut.

Have a look at that moment.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJSp_tbSFy4/?hl=en

For Shah Rukh's Met Gala appearance, ace designer Sabysachi created a black floor length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons. The coat is hand canvassed, single breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. Paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers.

A pleated satin kamarbandh completed this bespoke look. SRK layered the outfit with a custom stack and complemented with The Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.

On collaborating with SRK, Sabyasachi said, "Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world. A cinematic hero, his blockbuster performances and leading-man charisma have created a legendary international fan following. My interpretation of the Black Dandy is demonstrating his super stardom on a global stage. Dressed in classic menswear with the maximalist flourish of Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is a magician, superstar, and icon. Period."

SRK's manager, Pooja Dadlani, also shared some pictures of SRK from his Met Gala appearance. Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJSgmZoTpqU/?hl=en&img_index=1

SRK's close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first Bollywood celebrities to react to SRK's grand debut at the biggest fashion event.

"ALLL HAIL the KING of the MET. The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!!!! @iamsrk .... bhai you RULE! (sic)," Karan wrote on his Instagram stories.

