Met Gala: Mindy Kaling stuns in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's ensemble, dons outfit similar to Aishwarya Rai's Cannes look

New York [US], May 7 : Indian designers once again made waves at the Met Gala. One of them is ace designer Gaurav Gupta.

Comedian-actress Mindy Kaling showed up for the Met Gala carpet in a gorgeous champagne-coloured architectural gown designed by none other than Gaurav Gupta.

For the glam, she kept her makeup more subtle, rounding her look with her hair in a sleek wavy bob. Interestingly, Mindy's Met Gala outfit is quite similar to what Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore at Cannes 2022.

Aishwarya wore Gaurav's custom-made queen pink sculpted creation on the third day of the Cannes Film Festival. The ensemble featured silver-embellished pleated details, a trailing bottom and a shell-like structure behind shoulders, symbolising Venus' rise from the scalloped shell.

Anonymous online fashion critic DietSabya also dropped a post on Instagram, sharing how Mindy's Met Gala look is similar to Aishwarya's Cannes look.

Reacting to it, a social media user commented, "The fit is incredible on Mindy."

"Gaurav Gupta making Indians proud," another user wrote.

"Similar look," an Instagram user wrote.

This year's Met Gala dress code, "The Garden of Time," takes its cue from the 1962 short story of the same name by J.G. Ballard, which dovetails nicely with the latest Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, which opens to the public on Friday, May 10, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

