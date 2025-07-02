‘Metro 2 Banaate Hain’: Anurag Basu Reveals That 'Metro In Dino' Was Irrfan Khan's Idea

After the success of 'Life in Metro' which is the tale on lives of nine people living and working in the city of Mumbai change drastically when their fates intertwine with each other. Makers brought the second part of the film titled 'Metro In Dino' featuring Sara Ali Khan–Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma–Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal–Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Anupam Kher–Neena Gupta in lead. The film is set to hit the screens on July 4. Ahead of the release director Arunag Basu revealed that this sequel was not his idea but late actor Irrfan Khan.

While talking to News18 Anurag said that how Metro... In Dino came to him. He said “After Jagga Jasoos, Irrfan and I were chatting, and he suddenly said, ‘Metro 2 banaate hai’ (Let’s make Metro 2). It wasn’t right after Life in a… Metro. This was years later. But it was his suggestion that planted the seed for this film.”

In original film Irrfan played a key role which stood out for its mosaic of interconnected stories around urban relationships. His performance became one of the defining elements of Life in a… Metro. Although there were rumors in 2017 that Irrfan would be in the sequel, the movie was delayed and eventually reworked. It's worth mentioning that Anurag never intended to create a trilogy of related movies.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, and directed by Anurag Basu, the film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta.