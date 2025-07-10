Metro... In Dino Box Office Collection Day 6: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 25 Crore Mark

Anurag Basu’s latest film Metro... In Dino is enjoying a steady run at the box office. The movie features a talented cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal. On its first Wednesday, the movie earned Rs 2.25 crore net in India, according to sacnilk.com. This brought the total six-day collection to Rs 24.50 crore. The film is expected to cross Rs 25 crore by the end of its first week. Although these figures may seem modest compared to recent big Bollywood releases, they are impressive for a simple, slice-of-life drama.

Metro... In Dino opened with Rs 3.5 crore on day one and finished its opening weekend with Rs 16.17 crore. However, the film may face challenges with three major releases coming this weekend. These include Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan starring Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey, Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik and the much-anticipated Hollywood release Superman featuring David Corenswet.

On 9 July, theatre occupancy across India was 14.59 percent overall. Morning shows recorded 8.37 percent occupancy. This improved to 15.06 percent in the afternoon and 16.33 percent in the evening. Night shows had the highest occupancy at 18.61 percent.

The film has received praise for its heartfelt storytelling, ensemble performances and music. Pritam’s soundtrack, including songs like Zamaana Lage, Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon, Qayde Se and Dil Ka Kya, has struck a chord with audiences.

Metro... In Dino explores love and life in busy city spaces. Like Basu’s earlier film Life... In A Metro, it weaves together different stories about love, heartbreak, trust and new beginnings amid urban rush. Konkona Sen Sharma is the only returning actor from the original film.