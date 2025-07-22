'Metro...In Dino' actor Kush Jotwani talks about his bonding with Aditya Roy Kapur

Mumbai, July 22 Actor Kush Jotwani, who was seen as Anand in Anurag Basu's recently released "Metro In Dino", reflected on his bonding with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Kush revealed that he met Aditya for the first time while shooting "Metro...In Dino".

Speaking to IANS, he said, "Initially, I was mindful about not overstepping any comfort boundaries, but he quickly made me feel at ease. He asked about my life, and that helped build a strong bond. We spoke about bikes, travel, and vacations."

Calling it a beautiful experience, Kush shared that he also spent quality time with director Basu during the shoot.

Sharing his experience of working with the 'Ludo' maker, Kush said, "Anurag Basu sir is someone you truly understand only once you’ve worked with him. On set, he’s everywhere—sometimes behind the camera, sometimes directing, sometimes even being the DOP! His brother handles the camera too."

He added that Basu is both fun and unpredictable— one moment he’ll be cracking jokes or dancing with a wig on, and the next he’ll be singing or enjoying snacks with us. However, when it comes to work, he’s extremely focused.

Kush added, "His process is unique and a great learning experience for any actor. There’s no stress, just creativity flowing."

He was seen sharing screen space with a talented cast in the movie, including Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal.

Talking about working with such a gifted cast, Kush termed the experience as "wonderful".

He shared, "They’re all such lovely human beings. At first, I was nervous because it was my first time working with such big names, and naturally, there was some pressure. But once I got on set and spent some time around them, I realized they’re all so grounded and easygoing. We spoke a lot, and the experience became truly enjoyable."

