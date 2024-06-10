Mia McKenna-Bruce, Martin Freeman, Helena Bonham Carter join forces for Agatha Christie series

Washington [US], June 10 : In exciting news for Agatha Christie fans, Netflix has announced that Mia McKenna-Bruce, Martin Freeman, and Helena Bonham Carter will be starring in a new Agatha Christie adaptation titled 'The Seven Dials Mystery.'

The series is set in England in 1925 and revolves around a practical joke gone horribly wrong at a lavish country house party, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Mia McKenna-Bruce, known for her role in 'How to Have Sex,' will be leading the cast as Bundle, a young and determined sleuth.

Joining her will be the talented Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman. McKenna-Bruce expressed her excitement, stating, "Chris Chibnall's scripts are brilliant, and I am thrilled to be part of this new interpretation of the iconic Agatha Christie's storytelling."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, 'The Seven Dials Mystery' is penned by Chris Chibnall, the creator of 'Broadchurch' and former showrunner of 'Doctor Who.'

The series is executive produced by Suzanne Mackie from 'The Crown' through her company Orchid Pictures, along with Chris Sussman from 'Good Omens.'

Directing the series is Chris Sweeney, known for his work on 'The Tourist' and 'Back to Life.'

Set against the backdrop of a luxurious country house party in 1925, the story unfolds as a practical joke turns deadly.

Bundle, the young sleuth played by McKenna-Bruce, embarks on a thrilling journey to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life forever, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'The Seven Dials Mystery' marks the first series to go into production with Orchid Pictures and is scheduled to start filming this summer.

Fans of Agatha Christie can expect a captivating adaptation that stays true to the author's iconic storytelling.

But that's not all! The BBC and Britbox International have also announced their own Agatha Christie project. Anjelica Huston and Oliver Jackson-Cohen will be leading the adaptation of her novel 'Towards Zero.'

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the three-part series also features Ella Lily Hyland, Anjelica Huston, and Mimi Keene.

Directed by Sam Yates, filming for this exciting project is currently underway in and around Bristol and on the picturesque Devon coast.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor