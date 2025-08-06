MIB upholds CBFC certification of 'Udaipur Files', rejects revision petition

New Delhi [India], August 6 : The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has dismissed all revision petitions challenging the certification of the controversial film 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder', thereby clearing the path for its public release.

This decision follows weeks of legal disputes, multiple appeals, and widespread public attention stemming from the film's alleged communal undertones and its depiction of matters still under judicial consideration.

In its final ruling issued on August 6, 2025, the Ministry affirmed several key findings. The Revisional Authority determined that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had followed due process and committed no procedural errors in granting certification. It noted that the filmmakers had complied with the 55 cuts required by the CBFC and had also carried out additional voluntary edits. Furthermore, the order highlighted that no new evidence or compelling arguments had been presented to warrant a reversal of the certification.

Invoking Section 6(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the Ministry concluded that there was no legitimate basis to suspend or alter the classification of the film. It underscored that all concerned parties had been provided a fair chance to present their views during the proceedings.

According to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Section 6 allows the government to cancel the certification of a film by the Censor Board and suspend its exhibition.

On August 1, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) informed the Delhi High Court that the Central Government has decided to withdraw its directive recommending six cuts in the film 'Udaipur Files'. Noting the statement given by the Additional Solicitor General (ASG), the Delhi High Court disposed of two petitions seeking a stay on the release of the movie.

The film 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' has been in headlines lately, since the Delhi High Court ordered a stay on its release on July 11. The film is based on the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur who was brutally killed by two men in broad daylight.

