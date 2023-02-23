Mic testing: Great artistes, greater music to 'drop the pressure' at Vh1 Supersonic (Curtain Raiser)

Pune, Feb 23 The stage is set, mics are in place and the lasers have been lit for the upcoming edition of Vh1 Supersonic, where the best of musical artistes such as American rapper Tyga, English singer Anne-Marie and Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay, among many others will set the stage on fire with their chartbuster hits.

After three years, the music festival will be held from February 24 to 26 in Pune's Mahalakshmi Lawns, which was established in 2010 and stretches over 80,000 square feet.

Apart from Tyga, Anne-Marie and Ckay, others who are set to sweep music lovers of their feet include names such as DIVINE, Anuv Jain, Prateek Kuhad, OAFF &; Savera, Seedhe Maut, Farhan Akhtar, CamePhat, Blot!, Ida Enberg, Bob Moses, Luke Slater, Innellea and Nikhil Chinapa among many others.

On performing at the eighth edition of Vh1 Supersonic, Anuv, who has given hits such as 'Baarishein' and 'Alag Aasmaan' among many others, told : "As an artist and someone who loves attending music festivals, I think Vh1 Supersonic is perfect for all sorts of audiences. From the lineup to the food to just the vibe -I think it's a great space for anyone to just come and enjoy themselves. "

This year's "Superfam" will also get to experience a wide musical spectrum featuring indie electronic music producer Anyasa, indie techno artiste Arjun Vagale, British DJ Bill Brewster, Qilla Records founder Kohra, electronic producer Zokhuma.

Playing with the broad landscapes of sound, Sandunes and finding new comfort in disco infused house and techno, Stalvart John, the line-up also includes Peter Cat Recording Co. and Lifafa.

Experimental lo-fi artist Begum, soul/R&B band Easy Wanderlings, Hamza Rahimtula, and Ranj x Clifr, will provide a musically diverse experience for the attendees.

Right from T.ill Apes, Tyrell Dub Corp, Bee Wise, Earl Gateshead, General Zooz, Harshal, I-tal Soup feat David Goren, Leah, Mozez x PlanB, Nida, Ninjahdread, Petah Sunday, Parallel Live, Praise Jah Sound, Sanyas-I, Sourfunk x Joven Roy, Sunflower Tape Machine to Yash Nirwan.

The latest edition promises many 'firsts' for music and culture connoisseurs. Beginning with zones curated for fashion, art and gastronomic discovery, superflea and superstreet avenues along with the five spectacular music stages.

Talking about Vh1 Supersonic, Farhan Akhtar revealed that his performance will include the songs from his upcoming album 'Echoes'.

Talking to , the actor-director-singer said: "We will be playing songs from 'Echoes' the album that I released three years ago. There will also be new tracks as well there will be other additions to the list which will be more spontaneous going by the mood of the crowd."

The 13-track album has all the songs in the English language and is an absolute favourite of those who love Farhan's music.

Festival curator and popular DJ Nikhil Chinapa told about how this edition of VH1 Supersonic will be better than the other editions.

"There's a palpable sense of expectation and excitement to return to our playgrounds at Vh1 Supersonic. Having been away for 3 years has created a buzz like no other year or artist lineup has before.

"Festivals are about sensory experiences - and we've piled them on this year! From a divers artist lineup and innovative stage designs, cocktails and drinks at our enormous bars, fashion, food experiences and art - we've pulled out all the stops to welcome back our fans to Vh1 Supersonic this year."

That's not all!

The festival has socio-cultural practices that ensures a safe space for women with facilities like a 'Women-Only' Lounge that provides women with a safe space to kick back and relax.

mic drop!

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor