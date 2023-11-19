Michael B Jordan all set to direct 'Creed 4'

Washington [US], November 19 : American actor Michael B Jordan is all set to direct the fourth instalment of 'Creed', shared the franchise producer Irwin Winkler, reported Variety.

Jordan made his directorial debut with 'Creed 3', in which he also starred as heavyweight champ Adonis Creed.

MGM did not respond to Variety's request for comment about 'Creed 4'.

Jordan originally starred as Adonis in the 2015 film 'Creed', which was followed by a 2018 sequel and a 2023 threequel. In the first two 'Creed' films, Sylvester Stallone reprised his role as Rocky Balboa, becoming a mentor to Adonis, the son of his old opponent Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). "Creed 3" is the first installment in the long-running franchise sans Sylvester Stallone.

Back in March, Variety reported that Jordan and Amazon were in talks for a film and TV universe expanding the "Creed" boxing world.

While details remained scarce regarding what projects were being discussed, sources said that conversations were underway to explore the possibilities for capitalizing on the MGM film franchise's success on Prime Video, following Amazon's acquisition of MGM. "We're planning to do 'Creed 4' right now it's in the works and we think we have a really good story, a really good plot," Winkler said, adding that the plans were delayed "because of strike, like everybody else" but "probably a year from now we're going for pre-production," reported Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor