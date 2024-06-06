Michael B Jordan expresses enthusiasm for 'I Am Legend 2' filming with Will Smith

Washington [US], June 6 : The highly anticipated sequel to the post-apocalyptic movie 'I Am Legend' is in the works, and Michael B Jordan is thrilled to share the screen with Will Smith in this upcoming project.

Speaking to People magazine about his collaboration with Propel Fitness Water on the Propel Your City Project, Jordan expressed his enthusiasm for the filming of 'I Am Legend 2.'

He revealed, "We're still working on the script and getting that up to par. It doesn't have a release date or anything like that. I'm not sure exactly where we're going to be filming that one, but I'm really excited to get in front of the camera with him [Smith]."

The 'Black Panther' star described Will Smith as "somebody that I've looked up to for a really long time, [so] to be able to work with Will is something I'm really looking forward to. I'm really excited," as per People magazine.

This collaboration between the two talented actors has sparked immense anticipation among fans of the original film.

The first instalment of 'I Am Legend,' released in 2007, captivated audiences with its gripping storyline.

The movie follows the character of scientist Robert Neville, portrayed by Will Smith, as he navigates a post-apocalyptic world where a deadly disease has transformed most humans into zombie-like creatures.

Adapted from Richard Matheson's 1954 novel of the same name, the film received widespread acclaim for its intense narrative and Smith's compelling performance.

In a surprising revelation, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Will Smith recently disclosed details about the alternate ending of the first film, indicating that his character actually survived, contrary to the theatrical version.

This revelation has left fans intrigued and eager to witness the continuation of the story in the upcoming sequel.

Furthermore, the return of the original film's co-writer, Akiva Goldsman, to pen the script for 'I Am Legend 2' has added to the excitement surrounding the project.

With the combined star power of Michael B Jordan and Will Smith, and the promise of a compelling storyline, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the post-apocalyptic sequel, 'I Am Legend 2.'

