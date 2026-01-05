Michael B. Jordan reveals he sought therapy after playing 'Black Panther' villain

Washington DC [US], January 5 : Actor Michael B. Jordan has revealed that he sought therapy after portraying Erik Killmonger in Marvel Studios' 2018 blockbuster 'Black Panther', saying the emotionally intense role stayed with him after filming ended, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a recent interview, Jordan spoke about the impact of fully immersing himself in the role of the film's antagonist, directed by Ryan Coogler.

"After the movie, it kind of stuck with me for a bit," he said. "Went to therapy, talked about it, found a way to kind of just decompress. And I think at that point, I was still learning that I needed to decompress from a character. You know, there's no blueprint to this," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Sinners star said he had not yet developed a process for separating himself from demanding roles. "There's no blueprint to this," he added. "Acting is a solo journey a lot of times. Auditioning by yourself, practicing by yourself. There's a lot of preparation and the experience and the journey."

Jordan said the experience taught him the importance of talking through emotions. "So learning as I went, I realised that, 'Oh man, I still got a little something on me I need to get off.'" You know, talking is really important," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor also described isolating himself during preparation for the role to maintain focus, noting that he limited communication with family members.

"Erik didn't really know a lot of love," Jordan said. "He had a lot of betrayal, a lot of failed systems around him that shaped him and his anger and his frustration."

'Black Panther', which starred the late Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, followed the heir to the technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda as he confronted a challenger from his country's past. The film won three Academy Awards and grossed over USD 1.3 billion worldwide, leading to the 2022 sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

