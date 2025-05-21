Michael B Jordan to receive American Cinematheque award

Washington [US], May 21 : Actor, producer and director Michael B Jordan is set to become the 39th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.

The "Sinners" star and "Creed III" director will be feted with a tribute ceremony on November 20 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, reported Variety.

"The career of Michael B. Jordan has been an unparalleled showcase for the combination of superb talent and purposeful vision that has made him a major power in today's movie business," said American Cinematheque board chair Rick Nicita in a statement announcing the news.

"He entered the ranks of movie stars with 'Fruitvale Station' and rapidly followed it up with iconic roles in 'Black Panther' and three 'Creed' movies, including his directorial debut in 'Creed III,' with more directorial efforts to come," Nicita continued, adding, "He has become a prolific producer with multiple projects across our business and his philanthropic activities are many and wide-ranging. Most recently, his outstanding performances (yes, two performances) in the worldwide smash 'Sinners' have cemented his place in the upper tier of movie stars, now and in the future," as per the outlet.

The American Cinematheque award is one among a slew of recent honours for Jordan, who, in 2023, was named a Time 100 honoree, earned an Academy Museum Vanguard award and got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

While talking about his career milestones, Jordan said, "I'm not ignorant of the blessings and opportunities that I'm given. At the same time, I still feel like I have something to prove. I still feel like I want to make people proud. I want to make myself proud so I'm constantly trying to raise the bar," as per the outlet.

Last year's American Cinematheque award was presented to Jessica Chastain, according to Variety.

