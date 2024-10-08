Michael Bay in talks to direct Will Smith in 'Fast and Loose'

Washington [US], October 8 : Film director Michael Bay is reportedly in talks to direct Will Smith in the action film 'Fast and Loose', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film's intriguing plot revolves around a crime boss who loses his memory after an attack and slowly realises that he is living a double life as a CIA agent.

The screenplay is by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner and Eric Pearson.

David Leitch was earlier associated with the project as a director, however, he exited to direct Universal's 'The Fall Guy'.

'Fast and Loose' is produced by Leitch and Kelly McCormick for 87North, along with Smith. Robert Simonds and Noah Fogelson serve as executive producers for STXfilms.

The film has been under production since the Smith's infamous slap incident at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

This is not the first time Bay is collaborating with Smith, he also earlier directed him in the 1995 action-comedy 'Bad Boys' and its 2003 sequel, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Michael Bay's other credits include 'The Rock' (1996), 'Armageddon' (1998), 'Pearl Harbor' (2001), '13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi' (2016), '6 Underground' (2019), and 'Ambulance' (2022).

Talking about Will Smith, he has received multiple accolades, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, and Grammy Awards.

Smith gained wider recognition for his action films including 'Bad Boys', and the science fiction comedy 'Men in Black'. He later reprised both roles in several sequels. After being part of the thrillers 'Independence Day' and 'Enemy of the State', he received the Academy Award for Best Actor nominations for his portrayals of Muhammad Ali in 'Ali' in 2001, and Chris Gardner in 'The Pursuit of Happyness' in 2006. He also acted in 'I, Robot', 'Shark Tale', 'Hitch', 'I Am Legend', 'Hancock', 'Seven Pounds', 'Suicide Squad', and 'Aladdin'.

