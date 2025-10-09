Michael C Hall starrer 'Dexter: Resurrection' gets renewed for Season 2

Washington DC [US], October 9 : 'Dexter: Resurrection', a crime drama mystery TV series, has been renewed for a second season at Paramount+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Dexter: Resurrection' is developed by Clyde Phillips, and it is a sequel series to 'Dexter: New Blood' and 'Dexter'. The series features Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, David Zayas, Ntare Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suarez, James Remar, and Peter Dinklage.

Michael C. Hall recently shared the news with his fans by posting a video on Dexter's official YouTube channel.

"First of all, I just want to thank all the fans for tuning in and taking the Dexter: Resurrection ride with us," he said, adding, "We've been greenlit for another season. The writers room is assembling now, and details will be forthcoming. But I wanted to be the first to let you know that the story continues," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The debut season was a continuation of the 2021 limited series 'Dexter: New Blood', which followed the reunion of Dexter Morgan (Hall) and his son Harrison (Jack Alcott).

'Dexter: Resurrection' takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace, according to Deadline.

Realising the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right.

However, the closure won't come easily to him. When Miami Metro's Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with questions, Dexter realises his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves in a deeper place than they ever imagined, and the only way out is together.

Apart from Michael C Hall reprising his role in the series, the show also stars Uma Thurman as Charley, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Emilia Suarez as Elsa Rivera, with James Remar as Dexter's father, Harry Morgan, and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater.

Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian will guest star as Lowell, Mia, Al, and Gareth, respectively.

The streamer announced Original Sin had been renewed for season two back in April, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

