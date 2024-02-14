Michael Cera would accept 'Barbie' spinoff, says, "It would be kind of weird movie, but I'm there"

Washington [US], February 14 : Actor Michael Cera, who played Allan in 'Barbie', shared his experience of being part of the film and said that he would be up for a 'Barbie' spinoff focusing on his character, Allan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Greta Gerwig directed 'Barbie', a 2023 fantasy comedy film based on a script she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach. The film stars Margot Robbie as the title character and Ryan Gosling as Ken. America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell round out the supporting cast.

The actor made an appearance on 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon, where he talked about Greta Gerwig's eight-time Oscar-nominated film and his now-beloved take on Ken's best friend.

"[It was an] amazing thing to be a part of," he told Jimmy Fallon of being in the biggest film of 2023. "I mean, I couldn't believe that I had a chance to be a part of it. It just came out of nowhere for me. I think I was like a last-minute replacement of someone, the person they wanted."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, 'Barbie' casting directors Allison Jones and Lucy Bevan revealed that Jonathan Groff was the first person they approached to portray Allan in the film. They explained to Vanity Fair that Groff couldn't take the role because of scheduling conflicts. "Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, 'I can't believe I'm typing this, but I can't do Allan,'" Jones told the publication.

When the late-night host asked Cera about rumours of an Allan spinoff, the actor was astonished that people were talking about it.

"I think it would be kind of a weird movie, but I'm there," he said. "He's kind of like an inactive character. He kind of just stands [there]. For me, the biggest inspiration for the character was Hans Moleman, that character in The Simpsons. He just stands there all the time. For me, that's like the core of the character."

The 'Superbad' star also said that his fight with the Kens in the film, which takes place while he is attempting to flee Barbieland, then known as Kendom, with American Ferrera's Gloria and Ariana Greenblatt's Sasha, was impromptu.

The fight wasn't in the script, and he wasn't trained or prepped for it. He and his family had just gotten over COVID, so he was still recovering when they filmed it. He got winded simply doing the warm-ups with the stuntmen and had to lie down for two hours, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor