Michael Douglas 'honoured' to receive Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 : After the announcement that veteran Hollywood actor Michael Douglas will be bestowed with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the International Film Festival of India, the actor said he is "honoured."

"Hello India, it's Michael Douglas and I am coming your way. I am honoured to recieve Satyajit Ray's Excellence in Film Lifetime Award International Indian Film Festival in Goa. So, Catherine and I will be coming there and also to honour a dear friend as it's his 25th year anniversary in the film business. So, looking for seeing you in November. All of you have a wonderful day," Douglas said.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur on Friday announced that Douglas will receive the special distinction at IFFI Goa.

Thakur posted on X, "I'm delighted to announce that Michael Douglas, the distinguished Hollywood Actor and Producer, will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival Goa. His deep love for our country, is well known, and we look forward to welcoming him, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their son, to the most prominent Film Festival in South Asia to showcase our rich cinematic culture and unique traditions at #IFFI54!! A heartfelt welcome to Bharat and @IFFIGoa."

Douglas will be presented with the award at the International Film Festival of India scheduled to be held in Panjim from November 20-28 this year.

The 79-year-old actor has won two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and the AFI Life Achievement Award.

His first TV break came with 'The Experiment,' a CBS Playhouse special in 1969, and it was the only time he was billed as 'M.K. Douglas.' His first notable role was in the television series 'The Streets of San Francisco,' in which he co-starred with Karl Malden.

Other successful films he appeared in included 'Falling Down,' 'The American President,' 'The Ghost and the Darkness,' 'The Game,' 'A Perfect Murder,' and many more.

