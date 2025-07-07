Michael Douglas shares on why he has "no real intentions" to act again

Washington DC [US], July 7 : Actor Michael Douglas, who is known for his roles in 'Romancing the Stone', 'The Jewel of the Nile', 'Fatal Attraction', 'Falling Down', and others, is not willing to act again, according to the New York Post.

"I have not worked since 2022 purposefully because I realised I had to stop," said the Oscar winner at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

He added,"I had been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set."

"I have no real intentions of going back," Douglas continued. "I say I'm not retired because if something special came up, I'd go back, but otherwise, no," he shared, as reported by the New York Post.

Douglas was last seen as Benjamin Franklin in the 2024 Apple TV+ miniseries 'Franklin'.

He also opened up on how his throat cancer diagnosis affected his career. "Stage 4 cancer is not a holiday, but there aren't many choices, are there?," he said, adding, "I went with the program, involving chemo and radiation, and was fortunate. The surgery would have meant not being able to talk and removing part of my jaw, and that would have been limiting as an actor."

In May, Douglas shared that he doesn't miss being in front of the camera.

"I'm enjoying my hiatus and enjoying my life," he shared. "It was overwhelming running the production company and acting at the same time," reported the New York Post.

"If something good comes up that I really like. But I don't feel a burning desire," Douglas added of returning to acting. "I'm still producing. I still love bringing people together."

He also shut down the possibility of doing another Marvel movie after starring as Hank Pym in the "Ant-Man" trilogy and 'Avengers: Endgame'.

"I don't think so. I had the experience, and I was excited to do it," said Douglas, adding, "I'd never done a green screen picture before."

Zeta-Jones, whom Douglas has been married to since 2000, confirmed last year she was stepping away from mainstream Hollywood and instead focusing on indie projects, according to the New York Post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor