Michael J Fox calls Parkinson's disease, a ‘bully’

Los Angeles, Oct 22 Hollywood actor Michael J Fox, who battled Parkinson's disease, has described the neurodegenerative disorder as a "bully".

The 64-year-old actor was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease in 1991, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actor recently reflected on the enduring popularity of ‘Back To The Future’, and how the modern world's "bully culture" means the time travel saga still resonates with people.

He told ‘Empire’ magazine, "We live in a bully culture right now. We have bullies everywhere, you don’t need me to point the finger at who, but there are all these bullies. In this movie, Biff is a bully. Time is a bully. For me personally, Parkinson’s is a bully. And it’s all about how you stand up to them and the resolve that you take into the fight with them. It’s about your resilience and your courage”.

He pointed to the way the film has a David and Goliath story, which is something film fans can still take something from.

He added, “I think there’s a lot to that right now. I think a lot of people are responding to the movie because it strikes chords they wouldn’t otherwise recognise”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Michael previously explained how he tries to keep his sense of humour "intact" amid his battle with Parkinson's, which causes uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination.

He told ‘People’ magazine, "It's hard for me. But I gotta keep it intact”.

In the years since his diagnosis, the ‘Back to the Future’ star has established the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's and has gone on to fund $2 billion worth of research, and upon its annual gala, stars such as Stevie Nicks arrived to show their support.

