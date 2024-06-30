Michael J Fox joins Coldplay on stage at Glastonbury

Washington [US], June 30 : In a moment of pure rock 'n' roll magic, Coldplay invited Michael J Fox to join them on stage during their headlining set at Glastonbury on Saturday night.

The Hollywood icon, known for his role in 'Back to the Future' and his courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease, strapped on a guitar and jammed with the band, adding a legendary touch to an unforgettable evening, according to Variety.

Chris Martin, Coldplay's frontman, introduced Fox with reverence, highlighting his iconic status, "With his Chuck Berry riff and the way he punched Biff: ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Michael J Fox."

Despite his health challenges, Fox delivered a spirited performance, contributing to the band's rendition of 'Humankind' and staying on to play 'Fix You.'

Reflecting on the influence of 'Back to the Future,' Martin expressed heartfelt gratitude to Fox, proclaiming him their hero, Variety reporter.

The collaboration marked a poignant moment that resonated deeply with fans and underscored Coldplay's ability to blend musical prowess with touching tributes.

Earlier in the evening, Coldplay surprised the audience with another guest appearance, this time by rapper Little Simz.

The acclaimed artist debuted a new song, reportedly titled 'Supernova,' featuring Burna Boy and Palestinian singer Elyanna.

The track's chorus, with its resonant lyrics "and so we pray," captivated listeners and added to the night's electric atmosphere.

This was the band's fifth time headlining the festival at Glastonbury, according to Variety.

From classics like 'Yellow' and 'Viva La Vida' to newer hits, Coldplay captivated the massive crowd, showcasing their evolution from indie darlings to global superstars.

Beyond their musical feats, Coldplay continues to push boundaries with their upcoming album, 'Moon Music,' set for release on October 4th, according to Variety.

Produced by Max Martin, the album promises a fresh chapter in their illustrious career, following the success of 'Music of the Spheres.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor