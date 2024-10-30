Michael Keaton mourns demise of 'Mr. Mom' costar Teri Garr, says "she was a wonderful woman"

Washington [US], October 30 : Actor Michael Keaton mourned the demise of 'Mr. Mom' costar Teri Garr, who passed away on October 29 at the age of 79, reported People.

"This is a day i feared and knew was coming,"Keaton wrote on Instagram about Garr, who revealed in 2002 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

He added, "Forget about how great she was as an actress and comedienne. she was a wonderful woman. not just great to work with but great to be around. AND go back and watch her comedic work-Man, was she great!! RIP girl"

The two played a couple in the classic 1983 comedy about Jack Butler, a married Michigan father who struggles with household tasks after being laid off from his job and his wife Caroline (Garr) returning to work. The film, in which Keaton played his first leading role, also starred the late Martin Mull and Christopher Lloyd.

During the promotion of 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', weeks before Garr died, Keaton shared his working experience with her.

"First of all, the first thing I'm going to talk about is the fabulous, and I mean fabulous legend, Teri Garr, how fantastic she is, and how sweet she is, and how much fun we had in this movie," he said.

"Regardless of this movie, if you look at... Just go watch Young Frankenstein, man. And she's still just so great," he added.

Keaton shared that he was aware that the script written by John Hughes, would make an amazing comedy.

"I remember reading the script. And I remember laughing out loud three or four times," he said, adding, "And to most people, that seems like, 'Well, that's not much.' But ask anyone. Because the others you're smiling at or you're smiling, reading, and kind of thinking about it, or imagining it. But if something makes you laugh out loud, that's encouraging, to say the least."

The chemistry between the two leads was loved by the people and the film earned 63 million dollars at the box office making it one of the top 10 hits of the year, reported People.

Oscar-nominated actor Teri Garr known for her works in films like 'Young Frankenstein' and 'Tootsie' has passed away in Los Angeles. She was 79.

She died after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

