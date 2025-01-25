Michael Notarile all set to write script for dark comedy 'Bune'

Washington [US], January 25 : Writer, producer and director Michael Notarile is all set to write the script for a dark comedy 'Bune', reported Deadline.

It is inspired by the true story, which Steve Barnett, Alan Powell and Vicky Patel will produce for Monarch, along with Mark Ross through his Lincoln Road Films banner, and Elizabeth Yuja-Barnett.

'Bune' depicts the narrative of David Bunevacz, a conman obsessed with the American dream. Bune creates a luxury lifestyle for his family through California's newly legalized cannabis market, only to watch his multi-million-dollar company fall under the weight of excess, moral corruption, and inquiry, as per the outlet.

Notarile's debut feature script, The Mother, was named to the 2019 Black List. In television, he's a writer and co-executive producer for an upcoming Showtime series and has written for The Cleaning Lady, The Resident and WWE Monday Night RAW.

He has previously developed pilots for Amazon and NBC. He is also writing a film for Netflix, reported Deadline.

