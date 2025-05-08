Michael Sheen, Eva Longoria joins family holiday comedy 'The 12 Days of Christmas'

Washington DC [US], May 8 : 'Passengers' actor Michael Sheen and 'The Sentinel' actress Eva Longoria have joined the cast of the upcoming family holiday comedy 'The 12 Days of Christmas', reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the film written by Ted Safran will be directed by BAFTA nominee Ben Gregor.

The movie is based on the bestselling novel 'The 12 Topsy-Turvy Very Messy Days of Christmas,' co-written by bestselling author James Patterson and Safran, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, 'The 12 Days of Christmas', will follow the story of the dysfunctional Sullivan family who cancelled the Christmas for the fifth year in a row until someone mysterious starts sending them strange gifts.

The hopeless widower Henry (Sheen) and two children, Will and Ella received the gifts, as per Variety.

First, a partridge in a pear tree, the next day two turtle doves are sent, followed by three calling birds on day three.

Before they know it, the house is full of boisterous animals and house guests, all relating to the famous Christmas song "The Twelve Days of Christmas," reported Variety.

The family's lives are turned upside down as they try to figure out just who the mystery gift giver is.

Longoria will play the role of Mariana from Animal Protection Services.

The synopsis of the film as quoted by Variety states,"Even though this Christmas will be messy, it might turn out to be just the gift the family needs."

"We couldn't be more excited about Michael Sheen and Eva Longoria leading the cast. The same goes for the Ben Gregor," said co-writer Patterson as quoted by Variety.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star Eva Longoria also received the Platino Honor at the 12th Platino Awards ceremony at the Municipal Palace in Madrid on April 27, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

