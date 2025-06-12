Michelle Obama, Barack Obama open up about their celebrity "couple mentors"

Washington DC [US], June 12 : Michelle Obama revealed that she and her husband, former US President Barack Obama, often turn to Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa as their "couple mentors. "

"I marvel at you and Patti and the work that you all have done," the former first lady told Bruce during the June 11 episode of her IMO podcast. "You and Patty have been couple mentors for me and Barack for quite some time," according to E! News.

Noting that she's been watching the musically inclined duo, who wed in 1991 and share kids Evan Springsteen, 34, Jessica Springsteen, 33, and Samuel Springsteen, 31 as they "do the work," Michelle went on to describe reaching out for advice from the pair on "how to keep those lines of communication open."

"You got two powerful people in you and Patty," she told Bruce before highlighting their ability to "merge" their lives together seamlessly. "You're both powerhouses in your own right," as per the outlet.

So, soaking up Bruce and Patti's knowledge has undoubtedly paid off. After all, Michelle recently denied rumours that she and Barack, who have daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24, were planning to split after 32 years of marriage.

"If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it," the 61-year-old said on the April 30 episode of the Diary of a CEO podcast. "And let me tell you, and he would know it and everybody would know it."

Saying that she's "not a martyr," Michelle added, "I would be problem-solving in public, and be like, 'Let me tell you what he did,'" according to E! News.

And Barack further proved that their marriage is still full of love and support when he shared a special shoutout to his wife in honour of Mother's Day.

"@MichelleObama, the girls and I are so lucky to have you in our lives," the former president wrote on X May 11, alongside a sweet snap of Michelle, Sasha and Malia. "We love you," according to E! News.

