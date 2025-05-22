Michelle Williams opens up about living with Ryan Gosling on 'Blue Valentine' set

Washington [US], May 22 : Michelle Williams has opened up about her experience living with co-star Ryan Gosling during the filming of the 2010 romantic drama 'Blue Valentine'.

The Oscar nominee revealed that the unconventional approach to preparing for their roles was "horrible" but ultimately helped them tap into the complexities of their characters, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Williams and Gosling played a couple whose relationship deteriorates over time.

To get into character, director Derek Cianfrance encouraged them to live together and improvise ways to annoy each other, with the goal of "destroying" the romantic feelings they had developed during the early stages of filming.

"We took a break in filming, and [then] we lived together, office hours [style], like 9 to 5," Williams recalled in an interview, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Williams admitted that she didn't "want to give [Gosling] reasons to hate me" during the exercise, and the experience was "horrible".

However, it helped them tap into the emotional depth of their characters. "Derek was like, 'We got to mess this up, and we need to burn it down,'" Williams said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The pair even performed a ceremonial exercise, burning their wedding photo to mark the transition.

While Williams acknowledges that this approach was effective for their characters, she doubts whether it could be replicated in modern filmmaking.

"I don't know if anyone could work like that again," she said, citing the logistical challenges and costs of taking a break in filming.

