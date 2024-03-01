Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates reaches Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 : Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant.

The three-day pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant began on Friday evening in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Anant is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant.

The list of attendees includes the global who's who, from the business world to Bollywood superstars, cricketers, and more.

Eminent personalities like Ivanka Trump, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, among others, graced the mega event.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...

Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

The guest list also includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

CEO and MD ADNOC Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO BP Murray Auchincloss, Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack, CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers, Former CEO bp Bob Dudley, President of Global Development at BMGF Christopher Elias, Executive Chairman at Exor John Elkann, and CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel are also expected to be in Jamnagar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor