Mihir Ahuja recalls a memorable moment from his lunch at Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat

Mumbai, June 13 Actor Mihir Ahuja recently shared a delightful memory from his visit to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic residence, Mannat.

Recalling the special lunch, the ‘Pyar, Paisa, Profit’ actor offered a rare glimpse into what it’s like to dine at the superstar’s home. Ahuja opened up about a full-circle moment in his life that left him both humbled and amazed. Recalling his first visit to Mumbai in 2017, he shared that he had once stood outside the homes of Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan with his mother, hoping to catch a glimpse of the stars. Years later, life took an unexpected turn as he found himself inside both those iconic residences — not as a fan, but as a guest.

Mihir Ahuja told IANS, “I remember coming to Mumbai in 2017 with my mom for college admission. “We stood outside Amitabh Bachchan’s and Shah Rukh Khan’s houses hoping to catch a glimpse… and now I’ve actually been inside both their homes. Had lunch there. That’s huge for me.”

"There’s no trace of arrogance in his voice — just genuine awe. Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, he laughs, “I didn’t see any robots! But yes, the interiors are beautiful. It feels like a palace… like a king lives there.” The experience, he said, was nothing less than surreal a reminder of how dreams do come true, sometimes in ways one could never imagine."

Professionally, Mihir plays the role of Abhijeet in “Pyaar Paisa Profit,” a romantic drama streaming on Amazon MX Player. Produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik under Inspire Films, the series is based on Durjoy Datta’s popular novel ‘Now That You’re Rich, Let’s Fall in Love.’

Reflecting on his journey as Abhijeet in the series, Mihir mentioned he drew a lot from his own early days. “When I used to perform on stage, I would tell myself — fake it till you make it. But the show taught me, that can only take you so far.”

‘Pyar, Paisa, Profit’ streams on Amazon MX Player.

