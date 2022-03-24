Mika Singh opens up on 'Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti', traits he looks for in his partner

New Delhi, March 24 Popular singer Mika Singh till now has won the hearts of millions of his fans with his dance tracks and is known for giving hits such as 'Sawan Main Lag Gayi Aag'.

Now, the singer is all set to begin searching for the right partner on national television through 'Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti'.

He told : "For so long my family wanted me to get married but I was focussing on my career and waiting to reach at a level of my singing profession where I can say that 'Yes' now I am ready to take this responsibility. I was also taking care of my family so there were many things. Now when the channel approached I agreed to it immediately thinking that this is the right time."

Mika adds: "There were similar kinds of shows that happened earlier. But I never said 'Yes' to them. But this time I asked my family and friends and they were like 'go ahead with this as 'you might settle down through this show only'."

What was the reaction when he told about his swayamvar to his elder brother Daler Mehndi and he says: "He was very happy and told me that this is the right time and you must think on it."

Who are his favourite contestants seen on the show and are we going to see some Bollywood celebs also?

And he clearly mentions: "It has just started. I want a very simple, intelligent and understanding life partner. She can prepare good food and even if she can't I will teach her. As far as my favourite contestants or Bollywood celebs who will appear on the show, this I will think about later. It is too early to say anything about it."

When asked if he will be doing more reality shows now such as 'Bigg Boss' or 'Lock Upp', he says: "I am a very big artiste and I am not keen on doing such small shows. If I was interested, I would have done it before. But these shows are good for newcomers, not for someone like me."

If he would have been given a chance to host the reality shows, he replies: "I think Salman bhai is a wonderful host and I just want to focus on my singing profession."

'Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti' will be airing from May 8 on Star Bharat.

