Mike Flanagan's new 'Exorcist' film to hit theatres in 2026

Washington [US], June 19 : American filmmaker Mike Flanagan's 'The Exorcist' will be released in theatres on March 13, 2026, Universal announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Blumhouse and Morgan Creek's plans for a trilogy of new Exorcist films couldn't be worked out because of poor response to last year's 'The Exorcist: Believer', directed by David Gordon Green.

Last month, the filmmakers announced they were giving the reigns of the franchise over to Flanagan.

Flanagan, whose credits include The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, Gerald's Game, Doctor Sleep and the new The Fall of the House of Usher, has created an entirely new narrative nightmare that is not a sequel to any previous Exorcist film and that charts a new course for the film franchise.

The movie will be produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse, Trevor Macy, Flanagan's longstanding collaborator, for Intrepid Pictures, and Flanagan for his Red Room Pictures. This Exorcist film will mark Flanagan's fourth Blumhouse film. His previous Blumhouse titles were Oculus, Hush and Ouija: Origin of Evil, which were all also produced by Macy.

When The Exorcist, based on the best-selling book by William Peter Blatty, was released in 1973, it changed culture forever and became the first horror film ever nominated for Best Picture, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honour to have the chance to try something fresh, bold and terrifying within its universe. Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I've made some of my favourite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting," said Flanagan earlier, who previously worked with the company as a writer and director on Oculus (2013), Hush (2016) and Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016).

