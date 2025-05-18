Mike Myers steals the show in 'SNL' season 50 finale with Kanye West sketch

Washington [US], May 18 : Mike Myers made a surprise appearance in the season 50 finale of 'Saturday Night Live', hosted by Scarlett Johansson.

The video was also released on Saturday Night Live's official YouTube channel.

Myers, a former cast member, played himself in an elevator sketch alongside Kenan Thompson's portrayal of Kanye West.

The sketch begins with Myers entering an elevator with Johansson and Marcello Hernandez, who play enthusiastic fans.

However, the atmosphere quickly turns awkward when Thompson's Kanye West joins them, referencing his past controversies, including his comments on President George W. Bush's response to Hurricane Katrina and his antisemitic remarks.

West's character also mentions his KKK-inspired outfit, saying, "I'm in the KKK now".

As the elevator ride becomes increasingly uncomfortable, Myers suggests they jump up and down to cope with the situation.

West declines, saying, "No man, I don't like doing crazy stuff."

When Myers expresses his claustrophobia, West responds, "Oh, trust me, I understand. I'm a few phobics myself."

The sketch is part of the season 50 finale, which features guest host Scarlett Johansson and musical guest Bad Bunny.

Myers' appearance marks his fourth guest spot on the show this season, following previous impersonations of Elon Musk.

