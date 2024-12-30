Mike Tyson reflects on defeat to Jake Paul: "I'm kind of depressed a little bit"

Washington [US], December 30 : Boxing legend Mike Tyson candidly reflected on his highly anticipated return to the ring and his loss to social media star Jake Paul in a bout that drew over 108 million viewers on Netflix, making it the most-streamed sporting event in history.

According to People magazine, in an interview, Tyson admitted feeling a wave of depression following the November 15 fight, which marked his first time back in the ring in nearly two decades.

"That fight was such a big ascent, we were so up and high, we were so excited," Tyson said, adding, "The fight's over, boom. Wow, I'm kind of depressed a little bit. We got to get back ... to living. [We were] training for it nine months."

The fight, held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, was initially scheduled for July 2024 but was postponed to November after Tyson suffered a life-threatening ulcer.

Despite the delay, the event captivated a global audience, cementing its place in streaming history.

During the interview, Tyson also revealed that parts of the fight were a blur to him. "I don't remember the fight that much; I kind of blanked out a little," he said, as per People magazine.

Recalling one specific moment, he added, "I remember coming back from the first round and Jake is doing some kind of ... I don't know what he was doing," mimicking Paul's bow in the ring, adding, "And that's the last thing I remember."

Tyson confessed to questioning his decision to return to professional boxing after the match. "The day after I woke up and said to my wife, 'Why did I do that?' I just don't know what the hell was going on," he shared.

Tyson, who has been married to Lakiha Spicer since 2009, also detailed the physical toll the fight took on him.

"I don't remember it, but my body was really sore my chest, my stomach was really sore," Tyson said, according to People magazine.

The conversation also veered into lighter territory as the hosts brought up Tyson's unexpected viral moment during the event when his bare backside was exposed.

Laughing off the incident, Tyson quipped, "Television has really changed. That became a big thing. That's just so ridiculous. That's not important. I've been that way my whole career; my butt's been showing."

