Milan Luthria looks back at his 25 years in cinema: ‘An extraordinary journey, unforgettable experiences’

Mumbai, Feb 19 Director Milan Luthria, who is celebrating 25 years of his directorial debut ‘Kachche Dhaage’, is looking back at his journey in cinema.

The film was released on February 19, 1999, and captured the hearts of audiences with its captivating narrative, compelling performances, and memorable soundtrack. The film starred Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.

Reflecting on the journey of ‘Kachche Dhaage’ and his tenure in the film industry, Milan said: "As I look back on 25 years in this incredible industry, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the love and support that 'Kachche Dhaage' and all my films have received from audiences worldwide.”

He further mentioned: “It has been an extraordinary journey filled with unforgettable experiences, and I am deeply humbled by the continued appreciation for our work.”

‘Kachche Dhaage’ remains one of the most celebrated mainstream films owing to its compelling storyline, powerful performances, and timeless appeal.

The director has also directed films like ‘Taxi No. 9211’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’ and ‘The Dirty Picture’.

