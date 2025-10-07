Milap Zaveri shares why ‘Saiyaara’ is Mohit Suri’s best film to date

Mumbai, Oct 7 Filmmaker Milap Zaveri recently opened up about Mohit Suri’s directorial “Saiyaara,” calling it his best work to date.

In his latest post on Instagram, Zaveri shared his thoughts on what makes the film stand out in Suri’s impressive filmography. Sharing a poster of the film, he wrote a heartfelt note saying he wanted to kick himself for missing it in cinemas. The ‘Marjaavaan’ director wrote, “Finally saw the film of the year #Saiyaara and want to kick myself for missing it in cinemas! There is nothing left to say about its brilliance that the entire world hasn’t said already. But I’ll still try! @mohitsuri you have crafted pure Love!.”

Milap added, “This is your best film not because it has made the most money but coz it’s the purest film that you have made from your heart. @ahaanpandayy you were born to be a star. And thus you now are! Your performance rips the heart apart and then mends it! Your eyes speak volumes be it love, pain, rage or dreams! What a fucking performance! @aneetpadda_ You define the word vulnerable, talent, beauty, and innocence!.”

"To pull off such a complicated role with such effortless ease so early in your career is unbelievable! @awidhani @sumanaghoshs @yrf take a bow for giving @mohitsuri the freedom to make HIS film the way HE wanted to! This is a masterpiece and he is surely a master! Huge congratulations to the entire team!!!.”

‘Saiyaara’ starred debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles. Released on July 18, the film went on to become the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and the top-grossing Indian romantic film of the year. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the movie draws loose inspiration from the 2004 Korean classic “A Moment to Remember.”

