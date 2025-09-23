Milap Zaveri: With Mastiii 4, we’ve taken madness to an all-new high

Mumbai, Sep 23 The makers of “Mastiii 4” on Tuesday have unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film. Filmmaker Milap Zaveri said that with the upcoming project he has taken “madness to an all-new level.”

Director Milap Milan Zaveri said:”From writing the first two Masti films to now directing Mastiii 4, this is truly a full-circle moment for me. It’s an honour to take over the reins from the legendary Indra Kumar sir, whose vision shaped the first three installments of the franchise.”

He added: “His films set the benchmark for comedy entertainers, and I feel privileged to carry forward that legacy in my own style. With Mastiii 4, we’ve taken the madness to an all-new high — audiences can look forward to bigger entertainment, heightened drama, crazier chaos, and unstoppable laughter. The teaser is just a small glimpse of the laughter riot awaiting them on the big screen!”

Masti first released in 2004. The sex comedy film directed by Indra Kumar, featured Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, and Genelia. The film spawned two sequels, Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti.

The cult comedy, which brings back the iconic trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, will release on November 21. Joining the cast are Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi.

Producer Shikha Karan Ahluwalia of Waveband Production said: “At Waveband, our aim is to create films that entertain audiences and immerse them in the magical world of storytelling. The Masti franchise has been loved for years for its humor and entertainment value, and with Mastiii 4, we’re taking it to the next level, coupling it with a grand scale, pure fun, and madness.”

“The teaser will give audiences a glimpse of the laughter explosion we are bringing to the big screen!"

Shot across the UK and Mumbai, the teaser highlights the film’s lavish scale and trademark Milap Milan Zaveri flair for mass entertainers.

Zee Studios and Waveband Production present a Waveband Production Film in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms.

Mastiii 4 is produced by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia of Waveband Production with Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria’s Maruti International, Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, along with Umesh Bansal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor