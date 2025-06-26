Milena Canonero to be honoured at Locarno Film Festival

Washington DC [US], June 26 : The Locarno Film Festival will honour the multi-Oscar-winning Italian costume designer Milena Canonero with a Vision Award for her creative work.

The prominent Swiss fest dedicated to international indie cinema will be feting Canonero with its Vision Award Ticinomoda and screening her most recent collaboration with Francis Ford Coppola "Megalopolis," reported Variety.

"Since making her debut as a costume designer on Stanley Kubrick's "A Clockwork Orange" (1971), Milena Canonero has produced some of the most visionary costumes in film history and has shaped our collective imagination through the clothes we see on screen, using colorful fabrics and innovative cuts to draw out the essential natures of some of the most recognizable cinematic creations," the organiser of the festival said in a statement.

The statement further pointed out some of the standout works of the costume designer.

"Take the Jazz Age tuxedos and gowns of Francis Ford Coppola's 'The Cotton Club' (1984), the pre-revolutionary aristocratic ruffles in Sofia Coppola's 'Marie Antoinette' (2006), Tilda Swinton's elaborate, Klimt-like costumes in Wes Anderson's 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014), or the stylish dark looks of Catherine Deneuve and Davie Bowie in Tony Scott's horror film "The Hunger" (1983)," the statement read as quoted by Variety.

Canonero has been awarded four Academy Awards for Best Costume Design - for Stanley Kubrick's 'Barry Lyndon' (1975); Hugh Hudson's 'Chariots of Fire' (1981), Sofia Coppola's "Marie Antoinette,' and Wes Anderson's 'The Grand Budapest Hotel.'

Her most recent collaboration with Anderson is on 'The Phoenician Scheme.'

