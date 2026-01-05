Miley Cyrus brings back Hannah Montana-style bangs ahead of 20-year anniversary

Los Angeles [US], January 5 : Singer-actor Miley Cyrus seems to have sent her fans into a nostalgic frenzy as she stepped out with a look that reminded many of her Hannah Montana days.

Cyrus attended the 37th Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on January 3 and surprised everyone when she debuted a new hair look inspired by Hannah Montana.

The actress ditched her usual brown hair and appeared with blonde hair and short bangs, a style that many fans associated with her famous Disney show.

At the event, Miley wore an all-black outfit with a fitted suit and a polka-dot shirt. Her hair choice stood out and quickly became a talking point among fans and the media.

When asked about plans for the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, Miley kept her reply short. She spoke about the preparations and hinted that something is in the works.

"We're working hard on them," she told Variety. "I can't tell you."

When asked if she could give any small hint, Miley pointed to her hairstyle and said, "You see the bangs."

Earlier, Miley also spoke about whether the show could return with a new actor playing Hannah Montana. She made it clear that the role belongs to her.

"I don't know if there is a new Hannah," she said. "This is the only Hannah," Miley said in an interview with Billboard last December.

Hannah Montana first aired in March 2006 and made Miley a global star. The show starred Miley as Miley Stewart, a next-door teenage girl who secretly lived a double life as the world-famous pop star Hannah Montana.

