Miley Cyrus contributes her new music to upcoming part of ‘Avatar’

Los Angeles, Oct 23 Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus is getting generous with her music. The singer is set to contribute a newly recorded song ‘Dream as One’ to the soundtrack of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’.

The singer teamed with Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson and Simon Franglen for the tune, which will appear in the end credits and on the soundtrack for the third film in James Cameron’s franchise, reports ‘Variety’.

The soundtrack features a score composed by Franglen and will be released on December 12, while ‘Dream as One’ will be released on November 14.

As per ‘Variety’, the singer teased a snippet of ‘Dream as One’ on social media, writing that she’s thrilled to provide the film with a new song.

She wrote, “Honoured to support ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ with an original song I’ve written with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. Having been personally affected by fire and being rebuilt from the ashes, this project holds profound meaning for me. Thank you, Jim, for the opportunity to turn that experience into musical medicine. The film’s themes of unity, healing, and love resonate deeply within my soul, and to be even a small star in the universe the Avatar family has created is truly a dream come true”.

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ follows 2022’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and marks Cameron’s return to Pandora. The film stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, as well as Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to soundtrack contributions, as she previously provided the original tune ‘Beautiful That Way’ to ‘The Last Showgirl’ soundtrack in December 2024.

