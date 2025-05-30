Miley Cyrus drops 9th album 'Something Beautiful'

Washington [US], May 30 : Pop sensation Miley Cyrus has officially released her highly anticipated ninth studio album, 'Something Beautiful'.

This new album marks a significant milestone in Cyrus's nearly 20-year career, following the success of her 2023 album 'Endless Summer Vacation', which featured the global hit single 'Flowers'.

Cyrus describes 'Something Beautiful' as "a unique visual experience fueled by fantasy" and a "one of a kind pop opera".

The album explores themes of beauty, death, psychedelia, impermanence, heartbreak, and destruction, showcasing Cyrus's artistic growth and experimentation.

According to Cyrus, the album is about embracing painful experiences and finding beauty in them, and said that it's about "taking these experiences, even when they're painful or we want to throw them away...and wrapping them in beautiful bows and ribbons and appreciating all these gifts and experiences".

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKQ3gvasYZo/

A musical film accompanying the album will premiere on June 12 for one night only, with a Tribeca premiere scheduled for next week.

Prior to the album's release, Cyrus hosted an intimate listening party at the Chateau Marmont, performing new tracks 'Easy Lover', 'More to Lose', and 'End of the World', alongside hits 'Flowers' and 'The Climb'.

During the listening party, Cyrus hinted at more music to come, stating that "Something Beautiful is just the appetizer" and teasing her next album as "extremely experimental," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

This suggests that fans can expect even more innovative and bold work from Cyrus in the near future.

'Something Beautiful' features 13 tracks, including collaborations with notable artists.

The album's artwork showcases Cyrus draped in archival Thierry Mugler couture, reflecting the album's bold aesthetic and visual storytelling.

