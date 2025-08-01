Miley Cyrus has planned 'something special' for 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana

Los Angeles, Aug 1 Actress-singer Miley Cyrus, who shot to fame with the “Hannah Montana” show shared that she would love to pay tribute to the series with a special celebration next year.

Miley, whose show ran for four seasons from 2006 to 2011, told SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio: “I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today. Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be this kind of… this me.”

The show starred Cyrus as Miley Stewart, a teenage girl living a double life as famous pop singer Hannah Montana. The “Flowers” is over-the-moon to celebrate her character.

She said: “It’s so crazy to think, too, that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed.”

“And now that’s something that when I walk into a space, it’s looked at as this sense of nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood, but I’ve now been as kind of integrated into everyone’s life as the character itself. So that’s exciting to get to celebrate that,” Cyrus said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She was initially keen to shed her squeaky clean image and leave the character behind after the show concluded, however, she said that last year that she still feels a lot of affection for Hannah Montana, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

During her speech as she accepted her award as a Disney Legend, Miley said: “A little bit of everything has changed, ... but at the same time, nothing has changed at all, I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana.

"In so many ways, this award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life.' "

During an appearance on the Carolina With Greg T In The Morning radio show in 2020, she said: "You know what honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time. She's just in storage collecting dust and I'm ready to whip her out ... The opportunity will present itself.

"I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point. She needs a big makeover because she's kinda stuck in 2008, so we'll need to go shopping with Miss Montana."

