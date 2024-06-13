Miley Cyrus is ‘not very active' in friendships with other entertainers

Los Angeles, June 13 Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has said that her circle is not too big when it comes to fellow entertainers.

In a new interview on 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' with David Letterman, the Grammy-winning singer admitted she doesn't maintain many friendships with other individuals within the entertainment industry, and also revealed the reason behind it, reports 'People' magazine.

The singer said: "I am not very active or a very active part of my community of other artists, entertainers, and celebrities. It just doesn’t feel like my people when I’m in that room. But there are certain artists, like Beyonce, who, like us, we’ve known each other for a long time."

According to 'People', the 'Flowers' singer then recalled performing the supergroup charity single ‘Just Stand Up’ with Destiny's Child alum, Mary J. Blige, Carrie Underwood, Fergie, Natasha Bedingfield, Ashanti, and many others "when I was probably 15" at the 2008 Stand Up to Cancer telethon.

"I was, like, sandwiched between Rihanna and Queen Bey, and they're fully grown up, gorgeous, and probably similar to my age now. Towering over me, completely stunning," Cyrus said.

"I'm like, super small, have acne, have braces on the back of my teeth, and I'm standing next to Mariah Carey, who is dripping in diamonds. And Beyonce was so kind to me."

