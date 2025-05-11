Miley Cyrus makes rare public statement to address "rumours" on relationship with mom Tish, dad Billy Ray

Washington [US], May 11 : Singer-songwriter and actress Miley Cyrus shared a rare public statement on her Instagram Stories, addressing false claims about her mother Tish Cyrus and giving an update on the status of her relationship with father Billy Ray Cyrus.

"I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us," Miley wrote, adding, "She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me simple, coincidental, and uninteresting," reported People.

Miley later opened up about her relationship with her father, acknowledging that they "have had our challenges over the years."

"Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else," the Something Beautiful artist concluded her message. "I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family."

Earlier this year, after Billy Ray's controversial inauguration performance, the Cyrus family made headlines when Trace Cyrus shared an open letter of concern addressed to their dad, reported People.

A family source later shared that Miley, her parents, and her siblings wanted to put tension in the past, explaining, "They got through the drama of 2024, and it's a new year."

"They don't want to be this Cyrus family feud. This is not enjoyable for them," the insider added.

While talking about her relationship with Billy Ray and the ways he shaped her career in the entertainment industry.

During that time, Miley said that her father provided her with "a map of what to do and what not to do, and he's guided me on both." She added that she "also inherited the narcissism from my father," as per the outlet.

"Without my dad, I know I mean, not just literally I wouldn't be sitting in this chair, I wouldn't exist but I would not, who I am as a person, it wouldn't exist. Because my dad, as a creative and as an artist in the way that his brain works, has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we're very similar in our ideas," she said. "So I think a lot of his perspective on reality and on life, I've inherited from him, more so than the way that I was raised which really, my mom raised me," reported People.

"Honestly, my mom is my hero," Miley added of Tish.

