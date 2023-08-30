Miley Cyrus opens up about her 12-hour work schedule during Hannah Montana days

Washington DC [US], August 30 : Miley Cyrus recalled her early years and remembered the demanding schedule she had while appearing in the Disney Channel comedy Hannah Montana, Variety reported.

The singer and actor posted a number of videos to promote her most recent track, 'Used To Be Young,' in which she looked back on her adolescence.

In one of the TikTok videos she posted, Cyrus opened a schedule from when she was about 12 or 13 years old, as per Variety.

According to her schedule, Cyrus was getting ready for a day of interviews that began at 7:15 a.m. and ended at 6:15 p.m. She also had a photo session for Life magazine thrown into the mix. Although the particular schedule Cyrus revealed was for a Friday, her work week did not end on that day. She explained that she had work scheduled for the following day, Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. She would then fly home and only had Sunday off before returning to "Hannah Montana" filming on Monday.

Cyrus exclaimed, “5:30 a.m.?! I’m probably 12 or 13. Friday, January 5, 5:30 a.m. — Hair and Makeup in my hotel. 7 a.m. — We get picked up. 7:15 a.m. — I’m on the news. 7:45 — I have another live interview. 8:15 — another interview. 8:45 — another interview. 9:30 to 11 a.m. — meeting with editors, back to the hotel.”

She continued, “OK, I have to do an interview but the reporters are all fifth-grade students. 1 to 2:30 — me and my dad have a lunch interview. 2:40 — We have to go to the Life magazine photoshoot. 3 to 5 — Interview and photoshoot for the Father’s Day issue. Arrive at 6 p.m. for kids online interview then at 6:15 we have another interview. Then the next day starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. when I fly home to probably go to Hannah, Montana, that’s on a Saturday and then Monday be back at work in the morning.”

Cyrus said, reflecting on her tough work schedule at such a young age, “I’m a lot of things but lazy ain’t one of them. So, I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation.”

In a previous video, Cyrus opened up about how hard it is to go on tour.

She said, “If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest. There’s a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour. And once that switch is on, it’s hard to turn it off.”

She acknowledged, “Lifestyle isn’t healthy for me because it erases my humanity and my connection and without my humanity [and] my connection I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.”

