Miley Cyrus reflects on changed relationship with fans after Hannah Montana

Washington [US], May 21 : Miley Cyrus has opened up about the shift in her relationship with fans since her days as a Disney Channel star and Hannah Montana alum.

As per E! News, in a recent interview, Cyrus explained that her transition to a more mature music career has made her less "accessible" to her audience.

Cyrus described her teenage self as a "friend to the world," noting that her younger years were marked by a sense of direct connection with fans through TV and touring.

"When you were little, you would watch episodes of Hannah Montana and you would hear me all day if you wanted to listen to my music," she said, as quoted by E! News.

However, she believes that this dynamic has changed over time.

Cyrus expressed admiration for Beyonce's ability to navigate the public spotlight and her relationship with fans.

"Beyonce and I are very different," she said, adding, "In her fandom, it's Queen Bey. She feels in this way of like a mother to the world."

Cyrus described Beyonce as "a goddess" and "a queen," highlighting her respect for the superstar's approach to fame.

Despite the changes in her relationship with fans, Cyrus has no regrets about her time as Hannah Montana.

She has credited the character with helping to shape her identity as an artist.

As quoted by E! News, she said, "I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana," while accepting a Disney Legend award in 2024.

