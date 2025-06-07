Miley Cyrus reveals how she hid her substance abuse money from her accountant

Los Angeles, June 7 Pop icon Miley Cyrus is getting candid about her past drug use. She also shared how she escaped the radar of her accountant when it came to narcotics money.

The singer-songwriter, 32, took a deep dive into where she was mentally for each of her albums like ‘Bangerz and Endless Summer Vacation’, in an episode of The Ringer’s ‘Every Single Album’ podcast, reports ‘People’ magazine.

During their discussion of her 2015 album, ‘Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz’, she revealed where some of her money went without her accountant's knowledge.

“The drugs were the biggest cost, which to hide those from my accountant, we called them vintage clothes”, she said. “And so she would get these checks. That happens on touring all the time”.

As per ‘People’, Miley said over time her accountant would wonder about the "vintage clothes" costs but she always made sure to keep her purchases discreet.

“And every time she saw me, she'd be like, ‘Where's that, like, $15,000 original John Lennon T-shirt that you bought?’ It's like, ‘Oh, it's upstairs”, she said. “We just really want to protect it. It's really delicate. The fabric got to take care of it. So I bought a lot of vintage clothes that year”.

Continuing to reflect on ‘Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz’, the ‘We Can’t Stop’ singer admitted she’s grateful for how far she’s come since that period in her life.

“I'm so glad I survived that time in my life”, she said. "I would definitely not encourage anyone else to go this hard, but the fact that I got through it, I'm very glad I got to do it”.

The singer has been open about her sobriety throughout the passing years. In a 2017 interview she said she was “evolving” after giving up substance abuse.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor