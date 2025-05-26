Miley Cyrus says she got "brutal infection" after filming on Walk of Fame

Washington [US], May 26 : Miley Cyrus opened up about a "brutal infection" she suffered after filming a scene on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her upcoming visual album film, "Something Beautiful."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, said she rolled around on the sidewalk while shooting a scene at night to save money, and later ended up in the ICU.

"I filmed this video in October, and by November, on Thanksgiving, I was put in ICU for a moment," Cyrus said.

"My leg began to disintegrate...around the kneecap area," she told host Jimmy Kimmel.

"And then the doctor goes, 'Do you have any idea why you would have such a brutal infection on your kneecap?," she added.

The Grammy winner said she had a "pretty good budget" for the film but "spent it all on my clothes." Because of that, she decided to film at the landmark late at night instead of renting the space.

"So then when it came time to go to the Walk of Fame, they're like, 'So what are you going to do? Are you going to rent this thing or what, 'cause that's really out of your price range.' I'm like, 'No, we'll just go in the middle of the night.' Have you been to the Walk of Fame in the middle of the night?" she asked the host.

Meanwhile, Miley's ninth studio album Something Beautiful is set to release on May 30, and the visual album will hit theaters on June 12.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor