Miley Cyrus says she is specifically non-specific in everything

Los Angeles, Sep 26 Grammy winner Miley Cyrus has debunked the perception that she's always certain of herself and everything in her life as she said that she can change her mind "drastically" at any moment.

"I think maybe it is more of a powerful word than we give it credit for. Because when you block something with a yes or a no, then you don’t invite in something that could be a maybe. I think people associate me with being a very definitive person,” Cyrus told Vogue.

She added: “But actually, in regard to spirituality, I am kind of specifically non-specific in everything. At any moment, anyone or anything could change my mind drastically."

The “Flowers” hitmaker also said that she loves escaping the pressures of fame by performing household tasks, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I am joyful when I’m organising and cleaning - it never feels like a task to me. Everything I do in my life is a little bit intense, but it has to be holistic. And that’s why my eras, they’re not a costume, they’re actually like a metamorphosis or a true evolution for me personally,” she said.

The singer said that she “has even gained the name Queen of Pristine because in every corner, every drawer, every friendship, every family dynamic, everything is just getting an upgrade in the cleanup."

Earlier this year, Cyrus said she is feeling "proud" of her career.

The singer has reinvented herself numerous times as an artist and although she's attracted criticism at different moments, Miley doesn't live with any career regrets.

Cyrus told Pamela Anderson: "I’ve had so many pivots and evolutions and - some might say detours - within my path. But it always ends up coming back around to make the next stage of what we are - something that’s more potent, something that’s more real.

"Funnily enough when I look back, all the mistakes, anything I was unsure of or I didn’t understand, I am so proud of every moment and now every stage of my life."

