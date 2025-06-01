Miley Cyrus shares what led to Billy Ray Cyrus rift

Washington [US], June 1 : Miley Cyrus broke her silence about what caused her to become estranged from dad Billy Ray Cyrus as they continue on their road to "healing" their family rift.

Weeks after she and Billy Ray Cyrus reunited and shared messages about "healing" following more than a year of family rift rumours, the "Flowers" singer confirmed they were no longer estranged and shed insight into what led to her conflict with him in the first place: her parents' split, according to E! News.

"I think timing is everything," said Miley in an interview. "As I've gotten older, I'm respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parentsbecause my mom's really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard," as per the outlet.

Cyrus, whose mom Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray in 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriagecontinued, "And so I think I took on some of my mom's hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain," as per the outlet.

Tish's marriage to her current husband, Dominic Purcell, and Billy Ray's romance with Elizabeth Hurley revealed on social media eight months after he finalised his divorce from Firerose helped Miley work through her feelings and move forward on the road to healing.

"Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, tooI can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing," the "More to Lose" singer said. "I'm being an adult about it."

However, changing her mindset was not easy. "At first it's hard, because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, 'Yes, that's your dad, but that's just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy,'" Miley said. "My child self has caught up," according to E! News.

She commented weeks after her dad shared a rare family pic showing the two.

"My dad and I have had our challenges over the year," the former star of Hannah Montana wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family."

Billy Ray shared his statement about mending their rift one day later, on Mother's Day.

"I'm so proud of Miley and her guts and her courage... her wisdom and strength to bring it when our family needed it most," the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer wrote on Instagram May 11. "We are so close to a full healing."

The 63-year-old continued, "We have all been through a lot. On this Mother's Day I would like to testify to a couple facts. 1) I still very much believe in the power of prayer and respectfully ask if you do also ... and have an extra prayer for the CYRUS Family... I humbly would accept," according to E! News.

