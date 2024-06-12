Miley Cyrus steps out for a special sushi date with beau Maxx Morando

Los Angeles, June 12 Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and her beau Maxx Morando are going strong. Recently, the couple stepped out for a date night in West Hollywood.

The two appeared to be in great spirits while out on a date to enjoy an oriental meal, reports People magazine.

A source said: "Max and Miley were on a date night eating sushi at Jinpachi in West Hollywood and were really cute. They seem happy together. They were also friendly with everyone around them, talking to strangers about how good the food was and how it's one of their favourite spots. She's just cool all around.”

In February, a source told People that the couple is living together and Miley, 31, is "very happy with him.”

“Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems more calm and harmonious. Everyone loves Maxx," the source added. "He’s a great guy. She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her.”

The singer and Morando were first linked in 2021 when they were photographed holding hands backstage and dancing to music at her NBC special, Miley’s New Year's Eve Party. Since then, public sightings have been minimal — though she gave him a sweet shout-out as she took home record of the year for ‘Flowers’ at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in February.

