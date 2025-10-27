Miley Cyrus uses make-up as microphone

Los Angeles, Oct 27 There are many ways to use make-up but the kind of usage singer-actress Miley Cyrus has for make-up is unheard of.

The singer-actress said that she uses "make-up as a microphone", reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 32-year-old singer recently opened up about love of cosmetics in Los Angeles on Friday. The singer revealed she uses her make-up looks to express the theme of her music.

She told the crowd, quoted by ‘People’ magazine, at the event "You truly can't have Maybelline without Miley. It's kind of in the name. (This) is such a timely partnership. Everything in my life has happened in divine timing. Nothing could have happened before or after. Every moment was written in destiny and fate for me, and I think that this particular partnership could not have been at more beautifully impeccable timing”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the singer-actress said that to her, it feels very serendipitous. It feels kismet. It feels like something that I could have never designed or dreamed”.

She went on, “(It is) such an important part of my artistry right now (to use make-up) in a way that expresses what I am trying to convey, whether that's in my music, my poetry, my words. I've always used make-up as a microphone, to deeply express what I'm trying to convey through my lyrics”.

Earlier, it was reported by ‘Variety’ that the singer is contributing a newly recorded song ‘Dream as One’ to the soundtrack of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’. The singer teamed with Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson and Simon Franglen for the tune, which will appear in the end credits and on the soundtrack for the third film in James Cameron’s franchise.

The soundtrack features a score composed by Franglen and will be released on December 12, while ‘Dream as One’ will be released on November 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor