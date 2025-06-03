Miley Cyrus worries Sabrina Carpenter will get ‘fried’ due to busy schedule

Los Angeles, June 3 Singer-actress Miley Cyrus, who shot to fame with the show 'Hannah Montana' when she was just 14-years-old, worries Sabrina Carpenter will get "fried" as a result of her erratic schedule.

Cyrus believes young performers should be offered regular therapy sessions and she is particularly concerned about the welfare of singers such as the 'Espresso' hitmaker because of their hectic schedules.

She told the New York Times newspaper: "Ariana (Grande) says there should be therapy for child actors, and I totally agree. There should be a weekly check-in.”

“I’ve been doing very consistent therapy since I was 17 or 18 years old, so I think I’ve cleared up a lot of the feelings that I had about being a child star, and now I don’t notice it so much because I don’t notice it in me,” Cyrus said.

The “Flowers” hitmaker said she worries when artists overwork themselves. Seeing Sabrina Carpenter constantly touring reminds her of how exhausting that lifestyle can be.

"I guess the only thing I notice is when people are working too hard. I met Sabrina Carpenter a couple of times, and every time I see her I have the urge to ask her if she’s OK. I’ll see she’s performing in Ireland, and then the next day she’s doing a show in Kansas. And I’m like, 'I don’t know how that could be physically OK,' because I was in that situation.

"I know what it feels like to fry yourself, and I don’t want anyone else to get fried."

Cyrus praised the current crop of "new girls" because she thinks the pop stars are much more confident in themselves than she was at that age.

She said: "But I like all the new girls. I think they’re all unique and are very found. That’s what I like to see. I like people that have found themselves, because I don’t think I had myself totally figured out yet."

The 'Easy Lover' singer sparked outrage in 2013 with a raunchy performance at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) with Robin Thicke and she believes the way she was judged at the time was hugely unfair.

Asked what she sees when she looks back on that period, she said: "I see adults not acting like it. I would never look at someone that’s 18, 19, 20, 21 years old and judge them as an adult, because they’re not yet.

"At one point, there was even a petition. It was like 'Millions of Moms Against Miley' or something. Isn’t that crazy, this petition? In 2013, maybe that performance felt really shocking, but when you watch it back, it really wasn’t that wild. I was dressed as a teddy bear."

Cyrus wants to be part of a group discussion with other former child stars about their experiences.

She said: "About child acting, I don’t know how Jenna Ortega feels about it. I’ve never gotten to speak to her. I would totally love to. I think people that grew up in the same position — it would be really sick to do a round table."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor