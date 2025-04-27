Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar push their limits with 3.5k swim and 70k cycle ride in Dubai

Mumbai, April 27 Actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar made the most of their vacation in Dubai by pushing their fitness limits.

The couple took on an impressive 3.5k swim followed by a 70k cycling ride, showcasing their dedication to an active lifestyle while enjoying their time away. On Sunday, Milind and Ankita took to Instagram to share photos and videos from their recent vacation in Dubai, offering glimpses into their active getaway. In their captions, they expressed how much they enjoyed being outdoors and soaking up the sun. Milind also expressed his excitement to return with his “angel-like” super supportive friends to explore even more of what Dubai has in store.

The couple captioned the post, “5 days in Dubai being absolutely outdoors and soaking up the sun Never knew Dubai was so amazing for swimming, running and cycling! Swam 3.5k, cycled 70k and ran about 15k Can’t wait to be back with my angel like super supportive friends and explore some more.”

Notably, Milind and Ankita, known for their passion for running marathons, frequently shares videos of their treks, workouts, and adventurous activities. The couple is dedicated to maintaining an active lifestyle, and their vacation in Dubai was no different. From cycling to swimming and running, they continue to inspire their followers with their commitment to fitness and outdoor adventures.

The duo, who has 26-year age gap, got married on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful ceremony held in Alibaug, Maharashtra. Later that year, in July, they celebrated their union with a second wedding ceremony in Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

Milind Soman also shared a heartfelt note to wish his beloved Ankita on their 7th wedding anniversary. The 'Emergency' actor shared a series of their photos and captioned the post, “Happy 7th wedding anniversary my sweetheart @ankita_earthy seven years !!!! how time flies when you're having fun I don't know how we found each other and how we both decided to be together. The only reason could be that i am really really lucky. Being with you makes me believe every day that everything that happens is in fact the best that could have ever happened I love you.”

